22 Faisalabad Development Authority employees regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The service of 22 employees of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has been regularized.

During a meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja issued directives for regularization of contractual employees according to rules and regulations.

The employees from grade one to 11 were regularized, including those candidates who were appointed under the employee quota.

Junior clerks, junior accountants, survey assistant tracer, drivers, sanitary workers, etc were regularized, a FDA spokesman said on Tuesday.