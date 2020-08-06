UrduPoint.com
22 Farmers Booked For Canal Water Theft

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

22 farmers booked for canal water theft

A case has been registered against 22 farmers over stealing of canal water by breaking mohgas (water release points from canal), with the FIEDMC police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A case has been registered against 22 farmers over stealing of canal water by breaking mohgas (water release points from canal), with the FIEDMC police station.

Divisional Canal Officer Javed Iqbal, along with his team, found farmers stealing canal water during checking. He got registered cases against Javed Iqbal of Chak No 144-RB, Ishaq and others of Chak No 152-RB, Nusrat Iqbal and eight others of Chak No 160-RB.

