22 FIRs Registered Against Profiteers In Rawalpindi

Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar, the district administration Saturday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against the violators.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (city), Naseem Afzal paid a surprise visit to Sadiqabad, Banni, Muslim town and adjoining areas and registered 21 FIRs against violators besides imposed fine of worth Rs 6700.

In a statement, the DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action to be taken against them according to law.

