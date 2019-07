SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration has established some 22 flood relief camps to facilitate people feared to be affected by the flood.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider told APP here on Sunday that nine flood relief camps were established in Sialkot tehsil, five in Pasrur tehsil and four each in both Daska and Sambrial tehsils.