22 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 22 food points for violating rules of the Authority in the division.

According to a PFA spokesman, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar inspected various food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 177,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard storage.

The team discarded 157 liters of cold drinks, 22 liters of adulterated milk, four-kg sweets and two-kgsub-standard tea leaflets while 124 notices were also issued to violators.