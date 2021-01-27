UrduPoint.com
22 Gamblers Held, Stake Money Recovered In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Police claimed to have arrested 22 gamblers and also recovered stake money Rs3,66,780 and other gambling stuff from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 22 gamblers and also recovered stake money Rs3,66,780 and other gambling stuff from their possession.

SHO Qutubpur police station Sub-inspector Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers, under the directions of CPO Mian Mahboob Rasheed.

Case was registered against the accused and police started legal action.

The district police have carried out operation against the gamblers on large scale across the district to control it.

