22 gangs busted in Vehari district in November

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Vehari district police busted 22 criminal gangs, consisting of 52 members, in November, and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 220 million from them by tracing 186 cases.

During the crackdown, police arrested 174 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, including murder, robbery, and dacoity while 16 court absconders were also apprehended.

In a parallel operation against illegal arms, the police arrested 80 suspects and seized a significant quantity of illicit weapons. Moreover, 133 drug dealers were taken into custody, and recovered 24 kilograms hashish, 23 kilograms of heroin, 1,160 grams of opium, 601 grams of ice, 2,554 liters of liquor.

APP/aaj