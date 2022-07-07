UrduPoint.com

22 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Of Worth Over Rs 12.8m Recovered In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Police have busted 22 gangs and arrested 57 criminals besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 12.8 million during a special crackdown launched in the last month of June, police sources said on Thursday

Under the supervision of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted 22 criminal gangs during the last month.

The police arrested 57 members of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 12.8 million from their possession. The police have also apprehended 165 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, t heft and other crimes, police source added.

During action against drug peddlers, the police unearthed five distilleries and arrested 162 drug peddlers with 32 kg Hashish and 4,310 litre liquor while 70 illegal weapon holders have been arrested with three Kalashnikov, six guns, 61 pistols and rounds during the crackdown.

The police have apprehended 13 robbers, 22 vehicle lifter and 51 cattle thieves while 12 criminals of murder, attempt to murder and blind murder were arrested and 33 of kidnapping and 16 of physical assault have also been arrested during the last month.

Meanwhile, 90 gamblers, eight violators of aerial firing, 172 of traffic rules violators, 36 tenant act violators and 61 petroleum act violators have also been arrested during the crackdown, police sources added.

