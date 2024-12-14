Open Menu

22 Gangs Busted, Rs50m Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

22 gangs busted, Rs50m looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Multan Police intensified efforts to combat crime, leading to the arrest of 22 gangs involved in robberies, thefts, and vehicle-lifting across the district.

Police teams of Seetal Mari, New Multan, Delhi Gate and Shah Rukn-e-Alam recovered stolen items worth over Rs 50 million including three cars, 78 motorcycles, five rickshaws, 54 mobile phones, cash Rs 17.2 million and six pistols by tracing 219 cases.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the district police launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash, vehicles and valuables.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the police teams’ professionalism and use of modern technology under the leadership of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf.

In a ceremony held here on Saturday, the recovered items were returned to their owners, who expressed gratitude to the police.

