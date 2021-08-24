22 GCU students secure English lecturer positions in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :It is a matter of great pride for the Government College University (GCU) Lahore as its 22 students have been selected as lecturers in English in the Higher education Department through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In his tweet, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Asghar Zaidi said that "what makes us really proud is the news that three of our brilliant young men from English Department -- Muhammad Moazzam, Ibreez Shabkhez and Zain-ul-Abideen, have secured all the first three position in selection process at the Punjab level."He congratulated all 22 students of English Department and their teachers, saying that the "GCU is proud of you! Another strong indication of how good our English Department is."