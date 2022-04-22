22 habitual beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department has caught 22 beggars from various Chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Friday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 22 beggars were rounded up from outside Central Jail, Hashmat Khan Road D-Ground, Flat Chowk Susan Road, Jhumra Road, Kashmir Bridge Canal Road, Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, outside National Hospital, Fauji Chowk D-Type, Allied Hospital Chowk, Bilal Road, islam Nagar, Chak No.

7-JB, Kamal Pur Inter Change, Bismillah Pur Sammundri Road, Dhuddiwala, Jameel Abad Sheikhpura Road, Bhaiwala Stop and Millat Town.

These habitual beggars were later handed over to the area police while further action against them was underway, he added.