22 habitual beggars caught in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught 22 beggars from various intersections and roads of the city on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said an anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the cityand 22 beggars were rounded up from outside Agriculture University, Chenab Club Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, SB Store Aminpur Road, outside Madina University, Masjid Ismaeel Road, Samanabad, Chenab Chowk Jhang Road, Station Chowk, Gate Chowk Sitiana Road, Canal Road, Momin Abad, Sheikhupura Road, City Terminal, Jhang Bazaar Rajbah Road, Abbaspur Road Chinchal Singhwala, Dhuddiwala Jaranwala Road, Gatti Stop, Noorpur Chowk Millat Town, Madina Town and islam Nagar.

The beggars were later on handed over to the area police while further action against them was under way, he added.