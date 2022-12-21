UrduPoint.com

22 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

As many as 22 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 22 beggars including 11 males and 11 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

