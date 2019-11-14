22 held, drugs, ammunition recovered in D I khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police Thursday arrested 22 suspects during search operations against anti-social elements and recovered arms and narcotics from their possessions, police said

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : The district police Thursday arrested 22 suspects during search operations against anti-social elements and recovered arms and narcotics from their possessions, police said.

According to details, Nawab Shaheed Police Station conducted search operation and arrested 11 suspects while recovering three rifles, 2 pistols, one Kalashnikov and 2kilogram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Town police also apprehended 11 suspects during checking of houses, hotels, educational institutes, general bus stands and sensitive areas by recovering one rifle, 553gram heroin.

The district police registered cases against suspects and started investigations.