22 held during crackdown against criminal elements

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police, following the special directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, have intensified their crackdown against the anti-social elements to eliminate crime from the city.

During successful operations against criminal elements and drug dealers, Dera police arrested 22 accused and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and stolen items from their possession, the police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, the Gomal University Police arrested criminals wanted for various crimes, including Haroon-ul-Rashid, Mohammad Humayun, residents of Mir Hamza Abad Abbotabad, and Ramazan, a resident of Basti Dirkhanwala. The police seized 01 pistol, 30 rounds, and 05 cartridges from them.

In another action, the Kirri Khasor Police, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Rafiq Khan, while taking action against the criminal elements and proclaimed offenders, arrested Mohibullah, a resident of Wanda Ali and seized a 12-bore gun with 05 cartridges from him. The arrested accused was wanted to the local police in murder and attempt to murder cases.

While in another action, Kirri Khasor police arrested Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered one Kalashnikov with 07 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, SHO Paharpur Attaullah Khan arrested Attaullah, a resident of Umar Adda Tank and recovered 2,170 grams of hashish from his possession.

Paharpur police also arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim and Qayyum, a resident of Bagwani Paharpur. Both were wanted in the case of electricity theft.

During another raid, Paharpur police arrested two proclaimed offenders Irfan, a resident of Syedwali and Ashfaq Ahmed, a resident of Mela Halal Rohla.

Whereas, Paniyala Police carried out a successful operation and arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder, and other criminal activities. The arrested accused included Insha Allah, a resident of Badni Khel, Niaz Ali, and Muhammad Kamran, a resident of Shah Hasan Khel.

City Police SHO Malik Sajid during a raid arrested the wanted criminal Shaukat Hussain, a resident of Mohanyanwala.

SHO Saddar police Tariq Saleem solved the blind case of theft and arrested the accused Mohammad Qayyum, a resident of Indus Colony, Kot Nawaz, Tank. Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, identity card, SIM card, memory card and other stolen items from him.

Police Station Saddar SHO Tariq Saleem Khan, while tracing a case of goat theft a few days ago, arrested the accused Abid, a resident of Ishaq Colony as per the rules and recovered two stolen goats from his possession.

Shaheed Nawab Police, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Aslam Khan, arrested two wanted criminals Ghulam Gul, a resident of Rehman Khel and Gul Sarwar, a resident of Sayyed Abad Paniyala. Both criminals were wanted by local police in different cases.

Another accused Gul Baz, a resident of South Waziristan, was arrested and one 9mm pistol with 24 cartridges was recovered from his possession. During a raid, Shaheed Nawab police arrested Ghulam Samdani and Ghulam Jilani, residents of Rehman Khel, who were wanted in various crimes including attempted murder.

Similarly, in the other action, Shaheed Nawab police arrested the accused Abdul Rasheed Jan, a resident of Paniala and recovered a pistol 30 bore with ammunition from him.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.