22 Held For Doing Wheelie In Sialkot

Published April 11, 2022

22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 22 youth for doing wheelie here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 22 youth for doing wheelie here on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police, in a crackdown, arrested 22 wheelie doersand confiscated their motorcycles.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

