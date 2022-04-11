22 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 22 youth for doing wheelie here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 22 youth for doing wheelie here on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police, in a crackdown, arrested 22 wheelie doersand confiscated their motorcycles.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.