UrduPoint.com

22 Held For Doing Wheelie In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 22 accused for doing wheelie in the district.

According to police, in a crackdown, officials arrested Ahmed Raza, Bilal, Sheraz, Azeem, Hamza, Sufian, Farhan, Tayyab, Adnan, Shahzaib, Hunzala, Abdul Rehman, Amjad, Ahmed Nawaz, AriaMaseeh, Riwan, Imran, Sufian, Attif, Amanat Ali, Hizar and Ahsan.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

