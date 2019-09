(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 accused for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 accused for electricity theft.

According to police, different police stations, on a report of Gepco officials, managed to arrest 22 accused who were involved in electricity theft.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.