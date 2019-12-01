UrduPoint.com
22 Held In Crackdown Against Drug Sellers, Bootleggers In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

22 held in crackdown against drug sellers, bootleggers in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 22 culprits during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

He said that Abpara police arrested two drug peddlers namely Waheed Masih and Imtiaz George and recovered 320 gram hashish and 120 gram heroine from their possession respectively. Waheed has criminal record previously and was challaned in many cases.

Secretariat police recovered 150 gram hashish from a drug peddler Ali while Bhara Kahu police arrested three peddlers namely Waleed Raza, Ilyas and Naveed Arif and recovered 400 gram heroine from them . Bani Gala police arrested two bootleggers Nadeem and Naeem and recovered six liquor bottles from them while Margalla police recovered one bottle liquor from Ghayas.

Karachi company police arrested a drug seller namely Danish Anwar and recovered 1250 gram hashish while police aslo recovered one pistol from Farhat. Golra police recovered 230 gram heroine from drug peddler Qasim.

Tarnol police arrested four culprits involved in bootlegging and keeping illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols and four liquor bottles from them.

The accused have been identified as Kamran, Ashraf, Dilawar and Awais khan. Noon police recovered one pistol from a culprit Adnan while Shehzad Town and Koral police arrested three culprits Abbas, Ghulam and Zahid for having 150 gram hashish, 210 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol.

Lohi Bher police arrested two culprits namely Shehzad Salim, Zain and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 320 gram hashish from them respectively. During special campaign against professional beggars in Capital, police has also arrested 13 beggars from different areas.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

