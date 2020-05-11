22 houses reduced to ashes in Chhachhro taluka of Tharparkar district

Around 22 houses of Rahmoon community reduced to ashes in Chhachhro taluka of Tharparkar district on Monday

According to police, fire suddenly erupted in village Tardoos that engulfed 22 mud houses of Jamoon, Samoon, Muhammad Tayab, Ishaq, Qamruddin, Hashim, Mehboob, Rehman, Shakarudding Rahemoon and others and reduced them to ashes along with household items and valuables.