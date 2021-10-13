UrduPoint.com

22 Including A Groom Held For Violating Amplifier Act

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Naseerabad Police raided a wedding ceremony and arrested 22 persons including four women and a groom while hosting a dance party for violating the marriage and amplifier acts.

According to a police spokesman, a police party under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Naseerabad raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested 22 persons including the groom Rehmat Shahzad, Tariq Mehmood, Marvi, Khawar Ali, Bilal Nawaz, Jibran, Qasim, Tanveer, Zaheer Abbas, Zain Abbas, Daniel, Rashid, Shaan, Mudassar, Kamran, Rizwan, while the women include Misbah, Rafia, Firdous Khalid and Umairah Pervez were also nabbed.

A case has been registered against them on violation of the marriage ordinance and arranging a dance party.

More Stories From Pakistan

