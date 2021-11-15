22 injured in Mastung traffic accident

At least 22 people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred at national highway of Mastung district of Baluchistan province, Rescue sources reported on Monday

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred at national highway of Mastung district of Baluchistan province, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing through national highway when it was collided with a school-van.

As a result, some twenty two people including school children received injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The police rushed to the site and started further investigation.