UrduPoint.com

22 Injured In Mastung Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:02 PM

22 injured in Mastung traffic accident

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred at national highway of Mastung district of Baluchistan province, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing through national highway when it was collided with a school-van.

As a result, some twenty two people including school children received injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The police rushed to the site and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

