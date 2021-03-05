22 injured in two separate road mishaps in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At last 22 people injured in two separate road accidents near Nowshera and Charsadda on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :At last 22 people injured in two separate road accidents near Nowshera and Charsadda on Friday.

According to police the first accident occurred near Akora Khattak Darul Uloom in Nowshera district where two passenger vehicles collided on main GT Road, injuring 10 passengers. The rescue teams shifted the injured to Qazi Medical Complex Nowshera.

Three of the injured were identified as Shahid and Muhammad Ali of Pabbi tehsil and Sajid Ali of Nowshera.

In the second road accident a passenger vehicle fell into a ditch near Dhand Thana in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district. The ill-fated vehicle was heading to Tangi from Yusuf Baba when met with an accident due to over speeding.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Tangi from where two seriously injured were shifted to LRH Peshawar.