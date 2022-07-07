22 IUB students selected for scholarship at Sichuan University China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Sichuan Agriculture University China has selected 22 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for scholarships.

This year, students from more than 30 countries worldwide applied for scholarships at Sichuan Agriculture University, and only 54 students from 15 countries were selected for the International Talent Scholarship.

Among these selected students, 22 Pakistani students are from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur availing scholarships worth Rs.

7 million.

As a result of the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, a memorandum of understanding was signed last year in 2021 with Sichuan Agriculture University, one of the best agricultural universities in China. An agreement was reached between both institutions to increase the number of scholarships for the best students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for Masters and Ph.D. studies and research.