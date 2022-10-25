UrduPoint.com

22 Jail Constables Passed Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The passing out parade ceremony of 22 trainee jail constables was held in District Jail Abbottabad on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The passing out parade ceremony of 22 trainee jail constables was held in District Jail Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the passing out parade ceremony as a Chief Guest, Hamid Azam, Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad said that passing out constables were given basic trainings of the use of fire arms and new techniques to maintain discipline in jail.

He said that constables were also taught basic concepts of criminal psychology, stress management and anger control. He also stressed constables to perform duty with dedication and professional keeping in view duties and responsibilities.

