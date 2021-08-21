22 judges worked on adhoc or acting basis in Supreme Court

As many as 22 judges of different high courts or the apex court had served the Supreme Court in their capacity as adhoc judges during different periods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 22 judges of different high courts or the apex court had served the Supreme Court in their capacity as adhoc judges during different periods.

According to details, some judges became permanent judges of the apex court after the end of their term as adhoc judges.

Justice S.A. Rehman was appointed as an adhoc judge of the apex court where he served from March 2, 1955 to May 23, 1955. He later became a permanent judge of the apex court where he served from April 2, 1958 to March 1,1968.

Justice Waheeduddin Ahmed was appointed as an adhoc judge of the apex court for the period May 23, 1977 to Feb 6,1979.

Justice Nasim Hassan Shah was appointed as an adhoc judge of the Supreme Court from the LHC during the period between May18,1977 to June 14,1979. Justice Shah was later appointed as a permanent judge of the apex court where he served from June1979 to April 16, 1993.

Justice Shafi-ur-Rehman was appointed as an adhoc judge of the apex court where he served from June 14,1979 to July 29,1981. He then became a permanent judge of the apex court and served from July 31,1981 to February15,1994.

Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim was made an adhoc judge of the apex court where he served from June 17,1980 to March 25,1981 before retirement.

Justice M.S.H Quraishi worked as adhoc judge from July 30, 1981 to February 28, 1982.

Justice Mian Burhanuddin Khan served as an adhoc judge from December 18,1984 to December 17,1987.

Justice Saad Saood Jan served as an adhoc judge of the apex court from Oct 5, 1986 to March 24, 1987 and then as a permanent judge from March 25,1987 to June 30,1996.

Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid was made an adhoc judge of the Supreme Court from January 28, 1991 to April 28, 1991. He was later reverted to the SHC and again elevated as a permanent judge of the apex court where he served from April 18, 1996 to January 26, 2000.

Justice Muhammad Munir Khan served as an adhoc judge of the apex court from August 07, 1994 to August 06, 1996.

Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso worked as an adhoc judge of the apex court from September 30, 1994 to September 29, 1996.

Justice Irshad Hasan Khan was made an adhoc judge of the Supreme Court from Oct 19, 1994 to May 29, 1995. He served as a permanent judge of the apex court from May 30, 1995 to Jan 25, 2000.

Justice Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo was made an adhoc judge of the Supreme Court from Oct 19,1994 to February 21,1995 and later as a permanent judge from March 31, 1996 to February19,1998.

Justice Muhammad Bashir Jehangiri was made an adhoc judge of the apex court from Feb 22, 1995 to March 29,1996. He became a permanent judge from March 30,1996 to January 6, 2002.

Justice Raja Afrasiab Khan served as an adhoc judge of the apex court from February 22,1995 to March 30,1996 and then as a permanent judge from March 31, 1996 to January 14, 2000.

Justice Mamoon Qazi served as an adhoc judge of the apex court from Feb 22,1995 to April 14,1996 and then as a permanent judge from November 4,1997 to Jan 26, 2000.

Justice Hamid Ali Mirza was made an adhoc judge of Supreme Court from Sept 14, 2005 to Sept 13, 2007 and then as a permanent judge from April 24, 2000 to Sept 13, 2005.

Justice Khalilur Rehman Ramday served as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court from Jan 10, 2002 until Jan 12, 2010. After his retirement, he was made an adhoc judge of the apex court where he served from Feb 18, 2010 to February 17, 2011.

Justice Karamat Nazir Bhandari was made an adhoc judge of the Supreme Court from Sept 7, 2002 to Dec 31, 2003.

Justice Ghulam Rabbani served as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court from September 14, 2006 to Oct 19, 2009 and was then appointed an adhoc judge till October 19, 2011.

Justice Khilji Arif Hussain was a permanent judge of the apex court from September 9, 2009 to April 12, 2014 and after his retirement he worked as an adhoc judge from Dec 14, 2015 to December 13, 2016.

Justice Tariq Parvez served as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court from Oct 20, 2009 to Feb 14, 2013 and after his retirement he was made an adhoc judge from Dec 13, 2015 to Dec 13, 2016.