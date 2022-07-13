22-kanal state land retrieved

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The district administration retrieved 22-kanal state land from the land mafia in Chak No 71-JB near here on Wednesday

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, along with a team, supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

The team demolished a building with the help of heavy machinery and registered cases and illegal occupants.

