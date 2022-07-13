22-kanal state land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 22-kanal state land from the land mafia in Chak No 71-JB near here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, along with a team, supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

The team demolished a building with the help of heavy machinery and registered cases and illegal occupants.