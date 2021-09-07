22 kg chars recovered, accused arrested

Sitiana police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 22 kilograms chars from his possession here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Sitiana police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 22 kilograms chars from his possession here.

Police said on Tuesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a notorious drug pusher Nawaz red handed and recovered 22 kg chars from him.

Further investigation was under way.