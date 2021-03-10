UrduPoint.com
2.2 Kg Hash Seized,two Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:54 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, a team of Cantt police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested two accused-Shahzad and Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 2.230 kg hashish from them.

Separate cases were registered.

