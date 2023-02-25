22 killed, 1,241 injured in 1,171 accidents in Punjab

At least 22 people were killed while 1,241 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 1,241 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 601 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 576 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 545 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Gujranwala with 92 accidents and 90 victims.

As many as, 1052 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 142 cars, 35 vans, 13 buses, 28 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.