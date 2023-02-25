UrduPoint.com

22 Killed, 1,241 Injured In 1,171 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 10:07 PM

22 killed, 1,241 injured in 1,171 accidents in Punjab

At least 22 people were killed while 1,241 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 1,241 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 640 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 601 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 576 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 545 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Gujranwala with 92 accidents and 90 victims.

As many as, 1052 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 142 cars, 35 vans, 13 buses, 28 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

CM visits PIC, Mian Munshi Hospital

CM visits PIC, Mian Munshi Hospital

6 minutes ago
 Speakers urge to defer conduct of 'Digital Census' ..

Speakers urge to defer conduct of 'Digital Census'

6 minutes ago
 IGP directs to resolve peoples' grievances on prio ..

IGP directs to resolve peoples' grievances on priority

6 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of woman's molestation

CM takes notice of woman's molestation

6 minutes ago
 Sanjrani calls on Punjab Governor

Sanjrani calls on Punjab Governor

18 minutes ago
 Nation demands SC's full bench hearing in Panama c ..

Nation demands SC's full bench hearing in Panama case: Muqam

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.