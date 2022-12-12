22 killed, 1,299 injured in 1,248 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 1,299 injured in 1,248 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 707 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 592 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 563 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 567 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 308 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 107 Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 86 victims.

As many as 1054 motorcycles, 89 rickshaws, 141 cars, 29 vans, 12 buses, 26 trucks and123 other types vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in road accidents.