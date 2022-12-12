UrduPoint.com

22 Killed, 1,299 Injured In 1,248 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

22 killed, 1,299 injured in 1,248 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 1,299 injured in 1,248 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 707 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 592 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 563 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 567 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 308 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 107 Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 86 victims.

As many as 1054 motorcycles, 89 rickshaws, 141 cars, 29 vans, 12 buses, 26 trucks and123 other types vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

13 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

26 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

43 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.