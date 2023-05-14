22 killed, 2,322 injured in 2,055 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 2,322 injured in 2,055 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 1390 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 932 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 946 drivers, 149 underage drivers, 290 pedestrians, and 1108 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 424 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 472 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 131 in Faisalabad with 158 victims and at third Multan 109 with 119 victims.

As many as, 1973 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 212 motorcars, 33 vans, four buses, six trucks and 154 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.