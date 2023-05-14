UrduPoint.com

22 Killed, 2,322 Injured In 2,055 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

22 killed, 2,322 injured in 2,055 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :At least 22 people were killed while 2,322 injured in 2,055 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 1390 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 932 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 946 drivers, 149 underage drivers, 290 pedestrians, and 1108 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 424 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 472 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 131 in Faisalabad with 158 victims and at third Multan 109 with 119 victims.

As many as, 1973 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 212 motorcars, 33 vans, four buses, six trucks and 154 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese com ..

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean an ..

26 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Dev ..

UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.