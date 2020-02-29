UrduPoint.com
22 Killed, 55 Injured In Collision Between Train, Coach

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Twenty two people were killed while 55 others sustained injuries in a collision between a train and passenger coach at railway crossing near Rohri on Friday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Twenty two people were killed while 55 others sustained injuries in a collision between a train and passenger coach at railway crossing near Rohri on Friday night.

The train was on its way to Lahore from Karachi when the accident occurred at a railway crossing, splitting the bus in two because of the force of the crash.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar told APP on Saturday, the relief and rescue operation at the spot was initiated within time with assistance of district Police and Edhi workers and the all injured persons were shifted to Sukkur, Khairpur and nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The Sukkur administration declared a state of emergency in hospitals across the district to deal with the situation, the DC added.

When this scribe contacted Medical Superintendent (MS) Sukkur headquarters hospital, Dr Tasleeem Akhtar Khamisani, he told that the death toll could rise as some of those hurt were still in critical condition.

After the tragic incident, the Provincial Minister for Information Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Ahmad expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives.

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar and hospital authorities made better arrangements for the provision of medicines and blood for the injured, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, adding all steps were taken to save the lives of the injured.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, MNA Dr Mahreen Bhutto, MNA Noman islam Shaikh,Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and other local elected representatives also extended their deepest condolences to the affected families over the loss of precious lives in the train accident.

