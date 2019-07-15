22 killed, 7 injured, perishing of over 200 residential, commercial buildings in cloud-burst in Neelam valley of AJK

At least 22 people were killed and seven seriously injured besides perishing of 130 residential houses, 70 shops and 15 of different type of vehicles in a terrible incident of cloud burst in Lessva village in top mountainous Neelam valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir late Sunday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 15 (APP):At least 22 people were killed and seven seriously injured besides perishing of 130 residential houses, 70 shops and 15 of different type of vehicles in a terrible incident of cloud burst in Lessva village in top mountainous Neelam valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir late Sunday.

Central Police Control room of Neelam Valley district told APP Monday afternoon the catastrophe resulted in bloodbath of the dwellers of Lessva village, about 30 kilometer away of zero point of the Athmuqaam District Headquarter of Neelam valley at about 7.30 Sunday night following mammoth land sliding of a big part of the hilly-terrain thickly populated village.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed from Athmuqaam DHQ besides from capital town of Muzaffarabad to evacuate the affectees besides to recover the bodies of the ill-fated inmates, Incharge of the police control room said.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police AJK Salah ud din Khan, DIG Police HQ, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division and other officials of the concerned State bodies rushed the scene of mishap to assess the situation besides to supervise the rescue operation � also participated by the locals on self help basis.

Seriously injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals besides CMH Muzaffarabad � where they were being provided with Medicare, according to the PCR Athmuqaam.

According to details, the top mountainous far flung village of Lessva lashed with heavy rainfall that caused over flooding of seasonal Lessva nullah passing through the town following severe lightening and cloud burst. The nullah which over flowed its banks simultaneously led to washing away, land sliding of the major populous area r causing the burial of 22 of persons alive besides injuring of seven others.

Those lost life included 9 local residents besides 13 others belonging to 'Tableeghi Jamaat' who were on routine trip in connection with the preaching of islam.

Besides, 130 houses, 70 shops, six mosques, 15 vehciles including six four wheelers and motor bikes and one Hi-Ace wagon washed away and totally perished in the catastrophe first of its own kind in the area.

Rescue teams of the State Disaster Management Authority, police, health department, civil defense PRCS volunteers and locals immediately rushed the scene of occurance and participated in the rescue operation in Lessva village's bazaar which was totally washed away in the tragic incident.

More details are awaited.