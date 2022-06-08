UrduPoint.com

22 Killed As Passenger Van Plunges Into Ravine In Qilla Saifullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 02:30 PM

22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Qilla Saifullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 22 people were killed and a 13-year old child injured on Wednesday when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Qilla Saifullah district of Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Qasim Kakar confirmed.

Talking to APP, DC Kakar said that the ill-fated passenger van was on way Zhob from Loralai district when it fell into a deep ravine at Akhtar Zai Adola, a hilltop near Zhob district.

"The road mishap killed 16 people on the spot and six others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, '' he said, adding that a critically injured child has been shifted to Quetta for further treatment.

"Besides 10 men, five women and five children were among 22 ill-fated passengers who died in the road mishap," DC said.

Due to the remoteness of the area, the administration faced severe difficulties in the rescue operation, however, the local administration tried its best to complete the rescue operation successfully.

Emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of Qilla Saifullah, and teams from Quetta have also been called in for the rescue operation.

DC Kakar said that almost all bodies have been brought to district headquarter hospital from where it will be shifted to their native town.

"The district administration will provide free transport as a help line has been established at Qilla Saifullah DHQ hospital for the relatives of the deceased," he maintained.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Road Died Zhob Van Loralai Women All From Best

Recent Stories

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

45 minutes ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

1 hour ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

2 hours ago
 WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

2 hours ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.