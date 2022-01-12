UrduPoint.com

22 Kilograms Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise Police led by Excise and Taxation Officer Rahim Bakhsh Sanjrani Wednesday searched the suspicious truck number E-2822 and recovered 22 kilograms hashish from an accused Ghulam Shabir resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.The accused was travelling to Karachi.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed hope that the officers would continue crackdown on drug dealers with the same dedication.

