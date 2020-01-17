UrduPoint.com
22 Law Breakers Held In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:09 PM

22 law breakers held in Faisalabad

As many as 22 law breakers were held over different violations here Friday

As many as 22 law breakers were held over different violations here Friday.

Civil Defense teams caught 12 shopkeepers over decanting and handed them over to police concerned.

They include Shahbaz, Shahid, Abdullah, Boota, Safdar, Hasnat on decanting while Zia, Abdullah and Sarfraz and others on selling loose petrol.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 10 drivers on overspeeding from different parts of the city.

They included Riaz, Shahzad, Usman, Imran, Shabir, Sahib Khan, Kaleem Abbas, Salman, Atif and Ghulam Murtaza.

