22 law breakers held on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 22 law breakers on new year night and sent them behind bars.

According to the police spokesperson, the youngsters were held over rioting, aerial firing, wheelie, drinking etc.

Police held five suspects for aerial firing and recovered 3 pistols, 01 rifle, 01 Kalashnikov and several bullets from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them.

At least 6 were apprehended over one-wheeling, 11 of drinking. As many as 468 liters of liquor was also seized on the night.

He said that strict security arrangements were ensured on New Year Night to avoid any untoward incident on the instructions of CPO Kamran Adil.