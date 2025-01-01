Open Menu

22 Law Breakers Held On New Year Night

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

22 law breakers held on New Year night

The district police arrested 22 law breakers on new year night and sent them behind bars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 22 law breakers on new year night and sent them behind bars.

According to the police spokesperson, the youngsters were held over rioting, aerial firing, wheelie, drinking etc.

Police held five suspects for aerial firing and recovered 3 pistols, 01 rifle, 01 Kalashnikov and several bullets from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them.

At least 6 were apprehended over one-wheeling, 11 of drinking. As many as 468 liters of liquor was also seized on the night.

He said that strict security arrangements were ensured on New Year Night to avoid any untoward incident on the instructions of CPO Kamran Adil.

Related Topics

Firing Police From

Recent Stories

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

2 minutes ago
 Timely completion of ongoing development projects ..

Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 DC listen complaints of citizens at public facilit ..

DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate suga ..

Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry

2 minutes ago
 Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winn ..

Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via ..

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

10 minutes ago
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Pr ..

KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II

10 minutes ago
 DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio e ..

DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

30 minutes ago
 RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th ..

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves ..

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan