22-member delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A 22-member delegation of the officers and participants of the 9th National Parliamentary Development Course of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Wednesday visited the Parliament House.

The officers of the Senate Secretariat welcome the delegation, which also visited the Senate Museum.

The delegation was shown a documentary along with a briefing on the working procedure of the upper house, legislation, and functions.

The delegation exhibited great interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country displayed in the Senate Museum and thanked the officials of the Upper House for their hospitality.