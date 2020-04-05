UrduPoint.com
22 MEPCO Employees Get Promotion

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

22 MEPCO employees get promotion

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 22 employees of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have got promotion after passing promotion examination.

Principal Mepco regional training centre Mian Qaiser Abbas has issued the result of promotion examination in which all 22 linemen-Ist /line fourmen - II promoted as line superintendent - II /line four men-Ist secured success.

The employees who were promoted included Khadim Hussain, Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Mukhtar, Muhammad Usman and others.

APP /sak

