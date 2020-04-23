UrduPoint.com
2.2 Million Families Of KPK To Be Benefited By Ehsaas Cash Programme: Chief Minister KPK

Thu 23rd April 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said through Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, 12,000 rupees were being given each to 2.2 million families of the province, while the provincial government would also provide 6000 rupees to each family during Ramazan. He said this while talking to the media during his visit here Wednesday.

The chief minister while replying to a question said the government was utilizing all of its resources to protect the masses from coronavirus, and in this regard the role of civil administration, police, Pak Army, health department, rescue workers, and local body members was also commendable.

He further said a state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing machine had started its operation at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad which would provide testing facility locally to the people of Hazara.

Talking about the overall COVID-19 testing facility in the province, Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had increased the testing capacity from 40 to 1000 tests daily and it would be taken up to 5000 daily tests.

Giving the details of his visit, the CM said, "I don't want to sit idle in the office and monitor the situation, I want to become a part of the people of my province during a difficult time.

" Earlier, during his visit to AMC where he inaugurated the newly installed Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, he received the briefing and was informed that the PCR testing lab had started its operation.

Divisional administration Hazara also briefed the CM and informed him that at present there were 845 suspected COVID-19 patients in the Hazara division whose reports were awaited. From a total number of tests, 593 tests were negative, COVID-19 positive cases were 199 while 25 patients had recovered.

In the Hazara division, 50 quarantine centers comprising 1771 beds, 32 Isolation centers with 758 beds have been established.

It was further informed that in Hazara best screening facilities, quarantine, isolation centers had been provided to the members of Tableegi Jamat and Chinese working on CPEC projects.

Under Ehsass Emergency Cash Programme, till now more than 1.15 billion rupees had been disbursed amongst the needy families while a good stock of wheat flour and other commodities was in stores.

Mahmood Khan showed satisfaction over the measures taken by the administration and directed them to ensure price checking on a daily basis during the Ramazan, keep an eye on profiteers and hoarders and take strict action against them.

