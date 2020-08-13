UrduPoint.com
2.2 Mln Complaints Resolved Out Of 2.3 Mln Received At Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Out of 2.3 million complaints registered at Pakistan Citizen Portal, around 2.2 million have been resolved as the platform was growing popular among the masses.

According to the monthly data issued by the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit, around 2.8 million people had registered themselves at the portal.

Out of 1.5 million people having given their feedback, hundreds of thousands expressed their satisfaction for getting relief through the portal.

According to PM Office, Punjab government had resolved 976,482 complaints out of total 1,038,351, 781,094 by Federal government, 266,276 by KP, 149,898 by Sindh and 20,031 by Balochistan.

The Sindh province lagged behind all other federating units with the backlog of 10,000 unresolved complaints.

As per the evaluation, KPK stood at top as 45 percent complainants expressed satisfaction on their performance related to the portal, followed by Punjab 38pc and Balochistan 35pc.

Among the federal government institutions, the climate change ministry got distinction with 57 percent people expressing satisfaction.

The citizen portal is becoming the voice of Pakistanis residing across the world as 161,681 overseas Pakistanis also used the forum to get their issues resolved. Around 107,555 of the complaints registered by the expatriates were timely resolved.

