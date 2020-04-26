2.2 mln trees plantation in Rajanpur underway

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali said that plantation of 2.2 million shady, fruity and high quality wood trees was underway across the district.

While talking to APP on Sunday about ten billion tree tsunami programme, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali said that trees have vital role to control environmental pollution.

He said that every one should plant trees of their part and also look after these plants to provide healthy and pleasant environment to our next generation.

Divisional forest officer Azhar Hussain and SDO Forest Naveed Ahmed said that tree plantation is in final stages at 100 avenue miles at canal embankments, 300 acres of irrigation and 500 acres of Bela forest according per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab under the program.

They said that work also in progress at 50 acres land by including local growers to enhance trees quantity under the directions of Punjab government and added that government will pay 70 percent to growers in line with tree plantation.

They also said that forest department will provide trees on subsidized rates Rs two per sapling to growers from nurseries to ensure maximum plantation of trees.

Forest department Rajanpur to achieve 98 percent tree plantation target set for April 2020.

APP /ahj-sak1230 hrs