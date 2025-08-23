22 Modern Bus Shelters To Facilitate Citizens Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Rapid Urban development was underway in the city with the construction of modern bus shelters as Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan inaugurated a newly built shelter at Dera Adda Road,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,while inaugurating the uplift scheme, he said that shelters near Nishtar Hospital and Head Nau Bahar were now fully functional,providing citizens with quality travel facilities.Out of 22 modern bus shelters planned for Multan,three have been completed,nine were under construction by the MDA,while10 were being built by the private sector.
The commissioner further said that shelters which were built at a cost of Rs. 5 million were designed keeping in view the region’s culture and weather and will be linked to future electric bus routes.
He said bus stops were a key part of urban facilities,ensuring safe,comfortable and organized transport for citizens.
Director MDA Rana Waseem and other officials were also present on the occasion.
