22 more corinavirus patients dischrged from Erdogan hospital after recovery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Twenty two more novel corinavirus patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from Recep Tayyip Eedogan hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, in a statement said the total number of patients recovered at the hospital rose to 101,He expressed satisfaction over the performance of doctors and paramedics at Erdogan hospital over speedy recovery of the coronavirus patients.