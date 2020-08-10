22 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11906 in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 152518 people were screened for the virus till August 9, out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 10372 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.