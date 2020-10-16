UrduPoint.com
22 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

22 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15621 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 287359 people were screened for the virus till October 15, out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 15290 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 146 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

