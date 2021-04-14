UrduPoint.com
22 More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

As many as 22 more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district during past two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 22 more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district during past two days.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 713 in the district. He said that 1,484 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs, out of these 153 were tested positive during last 24 hours.

He said that so far 10,907 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were 3,823. He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 96, including 53 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 2,377 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

