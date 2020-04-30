UrduPoint.com
22 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

22 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday admitted to C management center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :22 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday admitted to C management center at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU).

Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa said that patients are being recovered on daily basis, adding COVID-19 situation is under control in Rawalpindi and there is no need to be panic.

The MS said that doctors including other para-medical staff are playing a significant role during this critical time to save the lives of people and urged the people to stay at home and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

He asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

