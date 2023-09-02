Open Menu

22 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 08:14 PM

As many as 22 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 243

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday said that, among the new cases, seven patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five of each from Chaklala Cantonment, and Municipal Corporation area while one patient reported from tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said 69 patients were admitted to the City's allied hospitals, out of which 33 were confirmed cases while 184 were discharged after treatment.

Dr. Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 54 FIRs, issued tickets to 14, sealed six premises, and a fine of Rs 32,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

